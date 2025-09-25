Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 54,810 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 187% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,123 call options.

ON Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $45.75 on Thursday. ON has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on ON and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Institutional Trading of ON

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 22.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of ON by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

