Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

TOELY opened at $87.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Tokyo Electron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-6.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.