Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 62,855 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average daily volume of 42,905 call options.

In other fuboTV news, Director Ignacio Figueras sold 66,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $281,419.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 402,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,558.34. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. sold 59,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $216,092.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,396.26. This trade represents a 87.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,849 shares of company stock worth $1,660,612 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. fuboTV has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

