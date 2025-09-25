Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 919 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

