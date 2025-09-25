Scharf Investments LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enzi Wealth boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Westpark Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

