Roth Capital Issues Negative Forecast for Ur-Energy Earnings

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

TSE URE opened at C$2.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$831.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.78 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Ur-Energy has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$2.38.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

