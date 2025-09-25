Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of US Gold Q2 Earnings

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for US Gold in a research report issued on Monday, September 22nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for US Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for US Gold’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of US Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. US Gold has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $216.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of US Gold by 38.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in US Gold by 6,786.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in US Gold by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of US Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in US Gold in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

