Q4 EPS Forecast for Firefly Aerospace Boosted by Analyst

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note issued on Monday, September 22nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Firefly Aerospace alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Firefly Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Firefly Aerospace Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of FLY stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Firefly Aerospace has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firefly Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firefly Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.