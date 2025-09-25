Q1 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Increased by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $209.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.68 and its 200 day moving average is $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $218.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,583.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 29.3% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 219,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 36.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 169.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.