PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 7.7% After Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $37.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.99. 265,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,247,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBF. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.38.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

PBF Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.