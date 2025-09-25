Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust $BBN

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,161,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,095,000 after purchasing an additional 787,953 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,819,000 after buying an additional 125,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 747,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 630,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 562,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 64,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BBN opened at $16.44 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0986 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.