Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 784 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $203.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.10 and a 200 day moving average of $181.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.