Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,197 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,735,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,001,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,232,000 after acquiring an additional 73,017 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 767,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 299,407 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 131,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 643,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

