Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 7,873 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

