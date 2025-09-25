Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Cut to “Hold” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6.60 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

PGRE has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Paramount Group Price Performance

PGRE opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $177.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.98 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Paramount Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 26,590 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 105,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,088,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

