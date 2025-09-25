Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

