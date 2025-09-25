Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Moody’s by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 46,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,699.52. The trade was a 29.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,135. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $595.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.71.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $474.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $507.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.14. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

