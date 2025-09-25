MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 1.4% After Insider Selling

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $318.21 and last traded at $318.96. Approximately 1,926,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,518,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.59.

Specifically, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.80, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 514,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,178,636.80. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $8,003,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,079,316 shares in the company, valued at $345,543,017.40. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,322.44. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.83.

MongoDB Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.34 and its 200-day moving average is $214.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -321.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.