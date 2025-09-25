Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 450 to GBX 435 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 380 to GBX 440 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 420 to GBX 400 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 425.

LON:MKS opened at GBX 358.74 on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 319.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 417.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,562.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 347.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 357.46.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Alison Dolan sold 116,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333, for a total value of £388,384.56. Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 833,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333, for a total transaction of £2,777,050.17. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

