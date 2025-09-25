Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,865,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.68.

NYSE LYV opened at $162.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.42. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

