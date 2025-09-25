Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts Usio Q1 Earnings

Usio Inc (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Usio in a report issued on Monday, September 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 million. Usio had a net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Usio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Usio Stock Performance

Shares of USIO opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Usio has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Usio by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Usio by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

