LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 81444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
