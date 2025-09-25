LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 81444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,510,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 161,409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 134,432 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 392,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 123,994 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 498.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 107,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 259,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 95,675 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

