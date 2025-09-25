Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading Down 8.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 490 to GBX 430. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kooth traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.84). 173,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 92,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($2.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kooth from GBX 260 to GBX 300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 365.

Get Kooth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOO

Kooth Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.67. The company has a market cap of £51.22 million, a P/E ratio of 680.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Kooth had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kooth plc will post 12.9798903 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kooth

(Get Free Report)

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.