Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 444,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,279 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $26,982,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $13,101,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 112.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.