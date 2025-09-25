Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 1.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Tuesday after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim now has a $206.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $167.00. Johnson & Johnson traded as high as $176.97 and last traded at $176.35. Approximately 8,172,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,944,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

