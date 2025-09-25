Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 361.0%.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

