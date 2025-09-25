iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $241.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $247.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.92.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

