Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $101.35 on Monday. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $6,190,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,600. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,809 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,457,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $192,231,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,629 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $122,801,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,922,000 after acquiring an additional 913,715 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

