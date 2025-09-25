Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 165,497 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 127,756 put options.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.6%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $72.32 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDX. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

