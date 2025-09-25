Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 778,728 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 583,961 call options.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AMZN opened at $220.21 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.68 and its 200-day moving average is $209.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.04.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

