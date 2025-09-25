Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 52,865 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 172% compared to the average daily volume of 19,422 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8,192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

