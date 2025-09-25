Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Immunome Stock Performance

IMNM stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $974.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. Immunome has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $15.20.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Immunome by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Immunome by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

