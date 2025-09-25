Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading 6.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% on Tuesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays now has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Helmerich & Payne traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.68. 116,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,972,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,619.64. The trade was a 23.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 158,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,702,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 506.6% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -303.03%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

