Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim now has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Genmab A/S traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 183484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

