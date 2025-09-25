Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim now has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Genmab A/S traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 183484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
