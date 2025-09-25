GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $350.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. GE Aerospace traded as high as $305.70 and last traded at $305.37, with a volume of 320067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.02.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on GE. Barclays increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.89 and its 200 day moving average is $239.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $318.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
