GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 5,765 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 146.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,393,000 after purchasing an additional 397,638 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 408,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,675,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,663 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $101.50.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

