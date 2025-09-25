GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,242 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,992,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

