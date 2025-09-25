GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HSBC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in HSBC by 859.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $242.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

