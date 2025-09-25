GAMMA Investing LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $215.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.00.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

