GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in EQT Corporation $EQT

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of EQT by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 281,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 58,436 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Barclays boosted their price objective on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EQT from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on EQT from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Trading Up 4.2%

EQT stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. EQT Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

