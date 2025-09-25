GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Snap-On by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-On by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Snap-On by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-On in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-On in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $339.59 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.80 and a 12 month high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.03.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.