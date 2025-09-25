GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,552,200,000 after acquiring an additional 413,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,011,000 after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,661,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,855,000 after acquiring an additional 964,388 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UAL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,424,544.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,670. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

