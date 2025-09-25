GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,821 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE O opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

