GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $215.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day moving average is $200.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

