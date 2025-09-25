Flag Ship Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ETHZ)

Flag Ship Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETHZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 59,473 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 173% compared to the average daily volume of 21,794 call options.

Flag Ship Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ETHZ stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.37. Flag Ship Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Flag Ship Acquisition to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

About Flag Ship Acquisition

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

