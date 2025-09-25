Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial cut shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $375.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $410.00.

EG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Everest Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.47.

NYSE EG opened at $346.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.98. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $601,300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,626,000 after purchasing an additional 467,656 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth $137,418,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,832,000 after purchasing an additional 350,019 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 937,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,540,000 after purchasing an additional 254,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

