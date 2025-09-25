DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $18.75 to $30.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. DRDGOLD traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.40. 221,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 504,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRD. Wall Street Zen cut DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in DRDGOLD by 769.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in DRDGOLD by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.2269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 202.0%. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

