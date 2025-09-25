CX Institutional Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

