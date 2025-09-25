CX Institutional Buys 365 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 344.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,268.95. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,099 shares of company stock worth $154,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.9%

DT stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

