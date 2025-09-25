Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $145.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Constellation Brands traded as low as $131.60 and last traded at $131.96, with a volume of 610197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.48.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.6% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.74.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.